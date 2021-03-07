Andesa Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFVA. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,640,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of VFVA opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82.

