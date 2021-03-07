Andesa Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,380 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.1% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 349,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after buying an additional 42,205 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

