Andesa Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,883 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

UL opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

