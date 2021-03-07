Andesa Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,046 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

