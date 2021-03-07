Andesa Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,969 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 120,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $41.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.