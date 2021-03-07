Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,134.55 ($27.89).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, for a total transaction of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596.

LON AAL traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,913.50 ($38.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,820. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,004.50 ($39.25). The stock has a market cap of £39.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,667.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,256.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

