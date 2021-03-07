ANON Price Up 71.5% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $141,736.71 and approximately $132.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded 71.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00462434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00067328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00054779 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00772599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027195 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

