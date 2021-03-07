Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 174.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,063 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Antero Resources worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Antero Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $9.88 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

