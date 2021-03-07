Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,616,000 after acquiring an additional 710,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after acquiring an additional 180,917 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $132,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,719,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,833 shares of company stock worth $4,267,018. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $48.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.