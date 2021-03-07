API3 (API3) Price Reaches $4.86 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, API3 has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $67.25 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00009583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.38 or 0.00468408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00067867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00076321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00053069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.00460498 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org

API3 Token Trading

