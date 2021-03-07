APIX Trading Up 17.3% Over Last Week (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $1.16 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APIX has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00789238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041778 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.