apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and $3.10 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.87 or 0.00788683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042274 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.