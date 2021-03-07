Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
In other news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Apollo Investment stock remained flat at $$14.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,908. The company has a market cap of $913.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.
About Apollo Investment
Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.
