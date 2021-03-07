Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 85,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 231.7% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 273.8% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 267,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,969,000 after purchasing an additional 195,872 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 308.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 277.6% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

