Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gibson Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.4% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,219,000. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 200,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

AAPL stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

