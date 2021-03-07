Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 85,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 267,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,969,000 after acquiring an additional 195,872 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

