Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,343,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385,529 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Apple worth $2,302,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $123.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.