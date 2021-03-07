Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,846 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

AAPL stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.