Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Applied Biosciences stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Applied Biosciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.86.
Applied Biosciences Company Profile
