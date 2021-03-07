Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 172,710 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $105,437,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.21 on Friday, reaching $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,962,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,505. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

