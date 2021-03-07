Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.91. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

NYSE:APTV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.17. 2,952,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $160.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

