Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

JNJ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

