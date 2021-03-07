APY.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $2.79 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $49.18 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00004775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,331,396 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

