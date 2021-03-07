Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $5.09 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $5.09 or 0.00009941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 32% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $201.75 million and $26.45 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.46 or 0.00787455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00042040 BTC.

Aragon is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

