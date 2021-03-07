Arcblock (ABT) Price Up 26.9% This Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $419,589.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00775532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00027341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

