ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. 7,053,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 370,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $14,575,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

