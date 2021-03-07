Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of Arch Capital Group worth $71,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 1,179,442 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 818,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

