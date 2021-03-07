Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 28th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. 6,637,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,766,000 after buying an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after buying an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $293,347,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

