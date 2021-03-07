Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Update

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 573,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $4,006,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. CJS Securities downgraded Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE:ACA traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,329. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

