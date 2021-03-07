ArdCoin (ARDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $160,310.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. ArdCoin has a market cap of $19.75 million and approximately $160,310.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.33 or 0.00799839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00026984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00042492 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

