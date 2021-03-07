Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $201.17 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $201.17 million and $9.79 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00288378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067554 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.94 or 0.02000071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

