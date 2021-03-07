Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Increased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 80,586 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 3.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ares Capital worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

