argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given “Hold” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.75. The company had a trading volume of 382,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,808. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

