Arion (ARION) Price Up 74.9% This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Arion token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 74.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market cap of $136,284.28 and $132.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,636,777 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

