Arionum (ARO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $232.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 47.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Arionum has a market cap of $81,107.63 and $232.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,002.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.90 or 0.03342783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.00371009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.71 or 0.01007236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.40 or 0.00408612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.06 or 0.00362848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00250961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00022520 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

