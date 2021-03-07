ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 608.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,030 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,985,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,075,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

