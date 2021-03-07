Ark Price Hits $1.40 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $179.09 million and $14.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,804,512 coins and its circulating supply is 127,683,615 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

