Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 596 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 1,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,225.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,202.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

