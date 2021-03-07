Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ARKAY stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. Arkema has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

