Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.28 Million

Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report $77.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $77.83 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $65.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $404.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.60 million to $410.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $455.56 million, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $472.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

ARLO stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.