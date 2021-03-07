ARMOR (ARMOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.72 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and $1.72 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.90 or 0.00468945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00068422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00076870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00081078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00463203 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

