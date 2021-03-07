ARMOR Tops 1-Day Volume of $570,558.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $13.00 million and $570,558.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.33 or 0.00465319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00076600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00081300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.23 or 0.00463149 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

