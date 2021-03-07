Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $68,988.65 and approximately $154.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,034.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,669.30 or 0.03270931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.63 or 0.00367657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.24 or 0.01005665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.85 or 0.00409239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.35 or 0.00361232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00249569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00022511 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,511,125 coins and its circulating supply is 8,466,582 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

