Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,428 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

