Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,738 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,541,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $155.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.