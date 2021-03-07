Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.25 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

