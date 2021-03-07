Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60.

