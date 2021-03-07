Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,283 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,283 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,830,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 331,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $117.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.92.

