Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) is Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF accounts for about 31.6% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $44,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BATS:ARCM opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33.

