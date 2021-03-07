Artfinity Price Reaches $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $773,296.13 and approximately $40,714.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Artfinity has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.00780734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00027219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041842 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Coin Trading

